Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Home Depot, Inc. noting the stock’s 50-Day EMA was trading above the 100-Day EMA signaling a bullish trend.

Today’s Chart of the Day is for the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: XSD).

XSD seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the semiconductor segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index (the “index”), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that XSD has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since late March.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

Because typically ETFs that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend, we know to pay attention to this trajectory.

But it’s important to note that strong rallies have pullbacks along the way.

These pullbacks present a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing XSD after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the ETF during this run and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching XSD as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On May 1st, we highlighted Tesla Inc. (NYSE: TSLA), noting that TSLA’s 50-Day EMA was trading above the 100-Day EMA signaling a bullish trading pattern

If you happened to have purchased TSLA shares on that day, you’d already be up 20.02%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 93.5% in just over a month’s time!

That’s the power of options.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post Semiconductor Index Tracker Runs Fever appeared first on Laissez Faire.