U.S.—HBO Max has announced that the new Looney Tunes cartoons will no longer have any guns, leaving characters such as Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam disarmed. This move was made in an attempt to expand the appeal of Looney Tunes to a previously untapped market: big dumb sissy babies.

