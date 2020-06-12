Don’t Read These Books

1. Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science (Children’s Health Defense)– Judy Mikovits
2. Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic– Charles Ortleb
3. The Miraculous Results Of Extremely High Doses Of The Sunshine Hormone Vitamin D3 My Experiment With Huge Doses Of D3 From 25,000 To 50,000 To 100,000 Iu A Day Over A 1 Year Period– Jeff T Bowles
4. The Natural Law: A Study in Legal and Social History and Philosophy– Heinrich Rommen
5. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History– Suzanne Humphries
6. Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family– Brett Wilcox
7. Fire Your Doctor! How to Be Independently Healthy– Andrew Saul
8. Plague: One Scientist’s Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases– Kent Heckenlively
9. Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World– Tom Holland
10. Good-Bye Germ Theory: ending a century of medical fraud– William Trebing
11. Vitamin D3, Zinc and Magnesium: HOW TO PREVENT MANY OF THE CURRENT HEALTH EPIDEMICS (Dr. Jeffers)– Nancy Jeffers
12. Be Ready for Anything: How to Survive Tornadoes, Earthquakes, Pandemics, Mass Shootings, Nuclear Disasters, and Other Life-Threatening Events– Daisy Luther
13. No Treason; The Constitution of No Authority: Three Essays – Lynsander Spooner
14. Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through the Disaster of Obamacare– Lee Hieb
15. Finding George Orwell in Burma– Emma Larkin
