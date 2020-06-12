Don’t Read These Books

1. Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science (Children’s Health Defense) – Judy Mikovits

2. Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic – Charles Ortleb

3. The Miraculous Results Of Extremely High Doses Of The Sunshine Hormone Vitamin D3 My Experiment With Huge Doses Of D3 From 25,000 To 50,000 To 100,000 Iu A Day Over A 1 Year Period – Jeff T Bowles

4. The Natural Law: A Study in Legal and Social History and Philosophy – Heinrich Rommen

5. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History – Suzanne Humphries

6. Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family – Brett Wilcox

7. Fire Your Doctor! How to Be Independently Healthy – Andrew Saul

8. Plague: One Scientist’s Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases – Kent Heckenlively

9. Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World – Tom Holland

10. Good-Bye Germ Theory: ending a century of medical fraud – William Trebing

11. Vitamin D3, Zinc and Magnesium: HOW TO PREVENT MANY OF THE CURRENT HEALTH EPIDEMICS (Dr. Jeffers) – Nancy Jeffers

12. Be Ready for Anything: How to Survive Tornadoes, Earthquakes, Pandemics, Mass Shootings, Nuclear Disasters, and Other Life-Threatening Events – Daisy Luther

13. No Treason; The Constitution of No Authority: Three Essays – Lynsander Spooner

14. Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through the Disaster of Obamacare – Lee Hieb

15. Finding George Orwell in Burma – Emma Larkin

