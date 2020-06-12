Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Since 2005, the Postal Service has allowed people to design and purchase their own custom stamps as long as they are not "politically oriented." But many custom political stamps (for instance, bearing the names of political candidates) are in fact in circulation in 2015 when plaintiff's design (depicting Uncle Sam struggling against a snake labeled

Citizens United

) is rejected. A First Amendment violation? Postal Service: We are taking steps to end the custom stamp program. The case is moot.

D.C.

Circuit

: Not so. Back to the district court to figure out if this is viewpoint discrimination, but to the extent the

P

ostal

S

ervice bans designs containing depictions of "political content," that's such an amorphous standard as to violate the First Amendment.