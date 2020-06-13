My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Antifaland’s borders, armed border guards, fully monitored society
- Bill Maher says “defund the police” hands election to Trump
- Dave Chappelle’s emotional special on George Floyd
- Sam Harris’s masterpiece of critical thinking on George Floyd
- Whiteboard1: “System” Problem
- Whiteboard2: Alternative
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1026 Scott Adams: Today I Solve Systemic Racism, But Only in the Independent Nation of my House appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.