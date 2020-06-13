Episode 1026 Scott Adams: Today I Solve Systemic Racism, But Only in the Independent Nation of my House

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Antifaland’s borders, armed border guards, fully monitored society

Bill Maher says “defund the police” hands election to Trump

Dave Chappelle’s emotional special on George Floyd

Sam Harris’s masterpiece of critical thinking on George Floyd

Whiteboard1: “System” Problem

Whiteboard2: Alternative

