Episode 1027 Scott Adams PART2: I Solve Police Racism in Terms of Killing, Talk About Deadly Force.

- President Trump, slippery shoes and a slippery ramp
- Christian preacher choked out in Antifastan
- CNN’s despicable fanning the flames of racism
- Conservative view on criminals…regardless of race
- Whiteboard1: Plan to Eliminate Police Racism (Killings)
- Whiteboard2: Low Information Voter Test
