“No Official, High or Petty, Can Prescribe What Shall Be Orthodox”

Published by on | Leave a response

From Justice Jackson's majority opinion in the case striking down mandatory flag salutes and pledges of allegiance, West Va. Bd of Ed. v. Barnette (1943), decided 77 years ago today:

If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.

Thanks to Prof. Glenn Reynolds (InstaPundit) for the reminder that today is the anniversary.

Article written by


Warning: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, function 'dsq_comments_template' not found or invalid function name in /home1/helpfum5/public_html/freedombunker/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287

Please comment with your real name using good manners.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x