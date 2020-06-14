University of Florida Black Student Union Demands Suppression of “Hate Speech”

You can see the list of demands here; an excerpt:
The Black Student Union demands that the University of Florida:
Implements a zero-tolerance policy punishing students that use hate-speech, endangering other students…. If there is evidence of a student participating or promoting racist behavior, they will go before a board that will administer disciplinary action. We are calling for the suspension of students who have been recorded or observed using hateful and dangerous language, i.e slurs….
Prevents ACCENT [the student government-run speakers' bureau of the University of Florida] from bringing controversial speakers and encouraging more diversity in speakers. If a controversial speaker is brought into question, allow the general student body to vote via Facebook or another free platform.
You can also see the Campus Reform (Eduardo Neret) story and the WCJB-TV story.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.