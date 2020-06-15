West Palm Beach, Florida, Mayor Keith James declared a state of emergency after protests spurred by the death of George Floyd. The declaration banned the sale of alcohol, guns and ammunition and prevented store owners from displaying weapons for 72 hours.
Warning: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, function 'dsq_comments_template' not found or invalid function name in /home1/helpfum5/public_html/freedombunker/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Please comment with your real name using good manners.