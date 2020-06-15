Upcoming Federalist Society Teleforum on My Book “Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom”

Tomorrow, at 3 PM US eastern time, the Federalist Society will host a teleforum about my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, recently published by Oxford University Press. Professor John McGinnis (Northwestern University) will comment on the book and my presentation. John is the author of several important works on democracy and constitutional theory, including Accelerating Democracy and Originalism and the Good Constitution (coauthored with Michael Rappaport). I expect he will agree with some of my arguments in Free to Move, but differ with others. It should be a good discussion.

The event is open to all Federalist Society members, and also all  members of the media. More information here.

I recently did an interview about the book with Yale Law School Prof. Jack Balkin, at his Balkinization blog (Part I and Part II). Balkin is, in many ways, at the opposite end of the political spectrum from McGinnis.  I am glad to have the opportunity to consider questions and possible objections from a variety of different perspectives.

