Another Day, Another Bogus Report From CDC Seeking To Entice the Public To Continue Wearing Masks

The CDC now says they have proof that wearing facemasks reduced COVID 19 cases in NYC by 66,000 from April 17th to May 9th.

Face masks reduce New York coronavirus cases by over 66,000, study deems it most effective way to check spread Health experts have been advising people to wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and now numbers indicate that it works. A new study shows that wearing a face mask dramatically decreases a person’s chances of being infected by the new coronavirus. Researchers found that using a face mask alone reduced the number of Covid-19 infections by more than 66,000 in New York City from April 17 to May 9.

There is no way they would know this, and it is as made up as the modeling numbers that CDC put out in March that showed that hundreds of millions would get the disease and millions would die. That is the study that destroyed the economy and caused governors throughout the country to require us to wear masks, social distance and avoid large groups for the first time in our lives.

If they wanted a legitimate story, they would have looked at cases in states without the face mask requirement to see how many cases they had from April 17th to May 9th. Instead of doing that they just made numbers up and the media, like puppets, repeat the bogus numbers to indoctrinate people into wearing masks.

Here are more made up modeling reports, without scientific facts, that have destroyed the U.S economy and forced much of the public to wear facemasks, social distance and gather in small groups for the first time in most of our lives:

Could Coronavirus Kill a Million Americans?

COVID-19 predicted to infect 81% of U.S. population, cause 2.2 million deaths in U.S.

We were told that millions would die, and hundreds of millions would get COVID 19. The death projections were over projected by over 1,000 percent and cases by an exponential amount. So far 6/10ths of a percent of the population has tested positive, including people with no symptoms.

How many fewer deaths would there have been if idiotic governors like Cuomo hadn’t forced nursing homes to take in people, they knew had COVID 19?

How many fewer deaths would there be associated with COVID 19 if the CDC didn’t politically dictate to medical professionals to count cancer, heart, stroke, lung, diabetes, obesity, kidney and other deaths as COVID 19 if they happened to get COVID? As far as I can tell we have never had that mandate with the swine flu or seasonal flu.

How many fewer deaths from suicide, drug overdose and other causes would we have if these bogus modeling numbers hadn’t been used to destroy the economy?

Can anyone imagine if millions of people with no symptoms went to the Doctor or a clinic and demanded that they be tested for the flu? When the medical professionals asked why they wanted to be tested they would say because the media, bureaucrats and politicians were demanding they be tested because they might be killing people. The insurance companies and doctors would refuse to test but that is what we are doing now to goose the daily numbers to scare the public.

Then the media widely regurgitated a made-up report, with no scientific evidence that said that 200,000 people per day would be testing positive for COVID 19 and 3,000 people per day would be dying because, heaven forbid, people were going back to work and gathering a little bit. The numbers were overestimated by 900% on cases and 200% on deaths but the public was scared into submission. The power-hungry governors really cared but facts don’t matter.

