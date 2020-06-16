My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Our primary identity as Americans
- 3 Simultaneous crisis in America, all caused by China
- China stole all our jobs and bribed our elites to say that’s okay
- The search for a current systemic racism example
- Calculating reparations
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1029 Scott Adams: Let’s Get Me Cancelled Today appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.