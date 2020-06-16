Episode 1029 Scott Adams: Let’s Get Me Cancelled Today

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Our primary identity as Americans

3 Simultaneous crisis in America, all caused by China

China stole all our jobs and bribed our elites to say that’s okay

The search for a current systemic racism example

Calculating reparations

