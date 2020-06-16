SCOTUS Hopes No One Realizes They Lost Their Only Copy Of The Constitution

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Disaster has hit the Supreme Court, as they have reportedly lost their only copy of the Constitution. They aren’t sure who had it last -- Justices Elena Kagan and Clarence Thomas were each arguing that the other did -- but no one can find it now, which means that they have to pretend to know what’s in it for oral arguments and written decisions.

