The Legal Academy, Episode 5: Eric Posner

This week's episode of The Legal Academy features former Volokh Conspirator Eric Posner of the University of Chicago Law School. Topics include why law professors should co-author; when to write for peer-reviewed journals versus student-edited law reviews; why professors with lots of practice experience tend to make better teachers but may be weaker scholars; how specialization is inevitably dividing the legal academy; and why we should all get off Twitter immediately. The audio podcast version should be up tomorrow.
