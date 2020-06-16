Welcome to the 200-Proof Liberals Blog—Founded by Alumni of Bleeding Heart Libertarians

Earlier this month, I lamented the end of the Bleeding Heart Libertarians blog. I am happy to say that several of the scholars previously associated with BHL have now started a new blog: 200-Proof Liberals. Participants include BHL veterans Jason Brennan, Jessica Flanigan, Chris Freiman, and Fernando Teson. Perhaps others will join in the future.

There are already several interesting posts up. I especially like Chris Freiman's post on "Small Government and Effective Government," and Jess Flanigan's on "Equivocation About Classical Liberalism." I am sure there will be more to come!

I am glad to see that these important voices will continue to be part of the blogosphere. For reasons I noted in my post on the closure on BHL, they are needed now more than ever.