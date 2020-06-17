A Baker’s Dozen ™ reasons to keep your children out of “public” schools

The Lockdown has had one very strong positive benefit – even with some negatives. Tens of millions of parents have seen their children’s schools lock their children out. Especially the government-run, tax-funded (GRTF) institutions. So tens of millions of children have been locked up in these close cousins to prisons for 6-10 hours a day. According to surveys by Home School Legal Defense Association and other groups, many parents have decided that they do NOT want to send their kids back to these places of horror.

So let us consider…

A Baker’s Dozen ™ reasons to KEEP your children OUT of the public schools (government-run, tax-funded schools) and home school them.

GRTF schools try to teach them “values” about sex, which amount to “anything goes” and the only responsibility you have is to accept that “no is no” from the other partner (or partners). GRTF schools try to teach them values about other moral issues, like honesty and fair dealing, with the examples set by teacher’s unions, politicians on school boards, and seeing other students con and threaten teachers and classmates. GRTF schools try to teach them values about health care and medicine, like the incredible worth and absolute necessity of vaccination and contraception and abortion, while teaching them to fear everyone will give them some disease if they do not maintain “social distancing.” GRTF schools try to teach them values about mental health, gender, and diversity: that emotions always trump reason, logic, and facts; that you can be any gender and sex you feel like, and that diversity is only bad when it specifically includes traditional values. GRTF schools try to teach them values of the environment, safety, and peace: that mankind is not part of the environment except as humans destroy it, that safety (again, like gender, defined by what you feel) is paramount, and peace must take priority over freedom (and human rights). GRTF schools present their teachers and other staff as role models, even while they tell their teachers and staff to shut up about things like race and religion and morality. GRTF schools try to replace the children’s parents with other authority figures, including teachers, administrators, politicians, and perverts. GRTF schools try to get children to treat the State like God, even to the point of worship – but only as long as the State (government) implements their so-called liberal (“progressive”) ideas and values. GRTF schools hold up immoral and ineffective people as role models, especially those who fit into a very few favored groups – like homosexuals, feminists, and left-wing dictators. GRTF schools trash moral, courageous and successful people, claiming that they can’t be role models because they must be considered in light of 21st Century “standards” (as defined by “progressives”) and not their own times. GRTF schools will not try to teach children to be smart, sharp, independent, strong, free, responsible, or different from other children in any important way, because then they would question (the right kind of) authority figures and not submit to the State and their betters. GRTF schools will try to teach children to be “creative” in ways that are destructive to themselves, others, and traditional society and values, as well as property and health and life (both public and private). GRTF schools have demonstrated for more than a half-century that they are incapable of doing any of the things that they are theoretically doing – teaching children basic life skills and knowledge about the world around them. At the same time, the GRTF school beg for more and more money to try again and again.

GRTF schools seek to replace the family and religion and the role of parents in every possible way with the dictat of government and “professionals” – those who have degrees in “education” and “child-rearing” and child psychology and all the rest, but whom never had a single child for which they were truly responsible, or any practical experience.

The result is the world we see around us, where relatively minor illnesses are presented as neo-biblical plagues, where people protest and riot and loot to demonstrate that “black lives matter” while destroying the businesses and lives of people of color and destroy the very services on which those people depend.

Parents, count your blessings that your children were not forced to be in school for 500 to 700 hours in 2020. If you feel that you cannot teach them yourselves, visit your local churches or businesses or civic groups, who will gladly find someone for you to partner with in teaching your young girls and boys. But keep them free from the horrors of GRTF schools.