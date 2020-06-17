"[F]reedom to differ is not limited to things that do not matter much. That would be a mere shadow of freedom. The test of its substance is the right to differ as to things that touch the heart of the existing order."
Warning: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, function 'dsq_comments_template' not found or invalid function name in /home1/helpfum5/public_html/freedombunker/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Please comment with your real name using good manners.