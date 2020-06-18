U.S.—More churches are being forced to widen their doors so returning congregants can fit through them.
The post Churches Scramble To Widen Doorways As Congregants Return From Quarantine 50 Pounds Heavier appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
U.S.—More churches are being forced to widen their doors so returning congregants can fit through them.
The post Churches Scramble To Widen Doorways As Congregants Return From Quarantine 50 Pounds Heavier appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.