U.S.—Cancel Culture Isn’t Real by Aaron Waters has been a national bestseller. The book describes how “cancel culture” is a myth made up by the right to try to give cover to their bigoted behavior. But more people won’t read it anytime soon, as bookstores have removed it from their shelves as an old offensive tweet by the author has surfaced.

The post Bestselling Book 'Cancel Culture Isn't Real' Pulled From Stores After Author’s Old Tweet Surfaces appeared first on The Babylon Bee.