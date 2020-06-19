Brickbat: Isn’t This How World War II Started?

The Polish government admits its troops briefly invaded and occupied part of the Czech Republic but says it was all a "misunderstanding." A Czech government official explained, "Polish soldiers mistakenly deterred our citizens from entering a church on the Czech territory in close vicinity of the Czech-Polish borders." The Polish government says troops aiding its border guard simply set up a guard station in the wrong location. Both sides say the matter was quickly resolved and there are no hard feelings.
