Episode 1032 Scott Adams: Why Your Vote is Irrelevant This Time, My Musical Debut, Evil Triangles, Baby Memes, Supreme Court

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

  • President Trump’s Tulsa rally
  • Supreme Court credibility
  • Perfect prank, “Todler” meme, @CarpeDonktum
  • Akira The Don puts my words to music
  • Kamala’s bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday
  • Brian Stelter’s accidentally funny Dr. Fauci tweet 

