My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

President Trump’s Tulsa rally

Supreme Court credibility

Perfect prank, “Todler” meme, @CarpeDonktum

Akira The Don puts my words to music

Kamala’s bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday

Brian Stelter’s accidentally funny Dr. Fauci tweet

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1032 Scott Adams: Why Your Vote is Irrelevant This Time, My Musical Debut, Evil Triangles, Baby Memes, Supreme Court appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.