Introduction to my Book “Free to Move” Now Available for Free on SSRN

The Introduction to my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, recently published by Oxford University Press, is now available for free download at the SSRN website. It briefly summarizes the argument of the book, and provides an overview of the chapters that follow.

The Introduction also includes a discussion of Frederick Douglass' powerful defense of both domestic and international freedom of movement, and of how both my life story and that of J.D. Vance, author of the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, are examples of the life-transforming effects of voting with your feet. Though, as I note in the Introduction (and discuss further in Chapter 5), Vance and I have some disagreements on the implications to be drawn from these experiences.

