Audio of Federalist Society Teleforum on My Book “Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom”

Free to Move—Final Cover

The Federalist Society has posted the audio of their recent teleforum on my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, recently published by Oxford University Press. Professor John McGinnis (Northwestern University) provided some excellent questions and commentary.

For what it is worth, I thought this was one of my best talks about the book, so far. My thanks to the organizers for arranging it, and to John McGinnis for his insights.

