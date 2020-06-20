Audio of Federalist Society Teleforum on My Book “Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom”

The Federalist Society has posted the audio of their recent teleforum on my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, recently published by Oxford University Press. Professor John McGinnis (Northwestern University) provided some excellent questions and commentary.
For what it is worth, I thought this was one of my best talks about the book, so far. My thanks to the organizers for arranging it, and to John McGinnis for his insights.
