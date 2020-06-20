My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Cornel West explains concept of offensive things
- Mike Pence’s impressive question handling
- Systemic racism
- Whiteboard: Unlucky History and Poor Kids
- People respond to other people’s expectations
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1033 Scott Adams: Talking About Systemic Racism appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.