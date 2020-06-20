It’s TEOTWAWKI time

Source and related blog post by Kent McManigal —– Three months ago, as the COVID-19 lockdowns entrapped us, a friend told me, “Claire, this is TEOTWAWKI.” I objected, “This is bad. This is petty dictatorship. This is totalitarian thinking. But it’s hardly the zombie apocalypse.” “I didn’t say zombie apocalypse,” he reminded me. “I said the end of the world as we know it. And it is. From now on, everything is changed: our relationship to government, the economy, society, our personal expectations, everything.” He was right. He just didn’t know how prescient he actually was. —– He became much…
