My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Raz Simone, more complicated than reported
- Kamala reemerges, retrained, polished by image professionals
- Whiteboard: Equality of GOP/Dems
- CNN Harry Enten’s robocalls hypothesis
- AOC, China and a Tic Toc prank
- Impressions on President Trump’s Tulsa rally
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1034 Scott Adams: Tulsa Rally, Oxygen on Mars, Chinese Election Interference, Racism Strategy appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.