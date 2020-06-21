My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Raz Simone, more complicated than reported

Kamala reemerges, retrained, polished by image professionals

Whiteboard: Equality of GOP/Dems

CNN Harry Enten’s robocalls hypothesis

AOC, China and a Tic Toc prank

Impressions on President Trump’s Tulsa rally

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1034 Scott Adams: Tulsa Rally, Oxygen on Mars, Chinese Election Interference, Racism Strategy appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.