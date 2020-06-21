U.S.—Wives, sons, and daughters all across the nation braced themselves for the one day a year they have to chuckle respectfully at all of dad's jokes.
The post Experts Warn Of Spike In Dad Jokes Today appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
