Black Is the New Black in Color Revolutions

The U.S. is in a Civil War. It began four years ago after Donald Trump’s election and has finally boiled over into open warfare here in 2020.

From the moment the protests against the killing of George Floyd were hijacked into looting and rioting I worried about this turning into something far greater, something with a far higher purpose.

Within a couple of days it was obvious the U.S. was now the subject of a color revolution of the same type and build up that occurred in places like Ukraine, Georgia, Egypt, Serbia and others.

And it’s pretty clear the color for our revolution isn’t orange or brown or violet, it’s black.

The questions I have are why this is happening now? The obvious answer is the full court press to deny Trump a second term. That’s a practically stated goal at this point.

But I feel this is far deeper than that, and likely has to do with knowing that Trump has pieces in place post-Jeffrey Epstein raid/murder to upset the Deep State’s apple cart.

And that brings me to why I’m interested in Hungary again.

I haven’t spoken much about Hungary in recent months but maybe I should have been. For me the two big stories of the week are:

1) Trump explicitly going after the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and the removal of U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman.

2) The European Court of Justice striking down Hungary’s Anti-NGO law which targets George Soros’ ability to fund revolutionary groups within Hungary.

The through line here is that both of these stories attack the heart of the Color Revolution process… the monied interests behind them. Useful idiots shooting each other in downtown Seattle or knocking down statues to Thomas Jefferson are not the story.

They are the means to power to be discarded (they hope).

Useful idiots eventually become useless eaters in any post-Marxist revolution worth discussing.

But for the people who foment these things. They have to start with laying the groundwork. And the stronger the local cultural institutions and local economic power the longer and harder they have to work to undermine it.

The U.S. has been under constant attack this way since before even World War II, going back to Commintern (which never ended, it just morphed into today’s NGO’s)

Trump and Orban represent leaders who understand this problem explicitly and are trying to dismantle the apparatus arrayed against them.

Let’s start with the SDNY. It is close to the most lawless place in the world for all practical purposes because the highest crimes committed there, those of finance and systemic looting by the banks who are the financiers of The Davos Crowd’s push for transnational control, go unpunished.

Headline grabbing fines which are 0.1% of the money and power stolen by Wall St. is not effective government oversight. Regulatory capture is real and the SDNY is the poster child for it.

For those wanting Trump to make good on his promises to Drain the Swamp, the SDNY is the source of the Swamp’s lifeblood, money. It allows the worst crimes to go unpunished, fueling the Marxist rants of the Occupy Wall St. crowd who have morphed into Black Lives Matter and are actively moving towards open warfare with the U.S. government.

And, true to their Marxist teachings, these folks are too dumb they are being played like cheap flutes found at a Medieval Faire.

Trump removing Berman is a clear case of payback for his string of prosecutions paving the way for the impeachment debacle from this past winter. But, again, it’s far deeper than that.

Trump and William Barr have to go after the funding sources of Antifa, Black Lives Matter and all the other NGO’s operating to funnel money into this brewing civil war. In the process they will rein in the SDNY and create a real climate of fear for those put in power to protect it.

And that’s not going to happen if the SDNY is not under their control. From the outrage and the response from key players like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler and even Berman himself, it’s clear that’s what is on the table now — they are scared Trump and Barr got close here.

No less than ultimate anti-Trumper, king Neocon himself Bill Kristol tweeted out this tidbit from, of all places, a fact-free screed from The Atlantic:

“Why replace Berman? The answer lies in the firing earlier this year of Jessie Liu, the former U.S. Attorney for D.C…Once they seized control, Barr’s team…interceded in the sentencing of Stone, and made an effort to dismiss the case against Flynn…”https://t.co/SToSRyf8Zj — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 21, 2020

This is the Swamp in high gear protecting someone who, until Friday, no one in the U.S. even cared about.

And now, firing a U.S. attorney is beyond the pale, an example of lawlessness, rampant authoritarianism and all the rest of the usual bromides.

Every time Trump opens his mouth is one of these ‘wow, just wow’ moments and it’s tiresome.

After a series of setbacks in the Supreme Court, where it’s clear Chief Justice John Roberts is compromised in a fundamental way, Trump and Barr going after Berman makes sense. It was Berman oversaw the raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s home and who is, apparently, still in control over what can be done with the materials gained.

You can see how forcefully this defense of Berman is turning into a circus, quickly, as they flip this into another round of ‘Impeach Trump’ for doing his job.

Nadler’s already saying Berman will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee. And the Twitterati are spinning this as an own goal strong enough to impeach both Barr and Trump.

That’s nonsense. This was a direct shot at the biggest target and even if it didn’t completely hit the mark, forcing Berman out and having his assistant Audrey Strauss take over in the interim, it did move the ball forward.

Since now a new Senate confirmation process can begin for Berman’s real replacement. This is the third U.S. attorney in the SDNY under Trump. He fired Preet Bharaha which led to Berman’s appointment because the Senate refused to confirm anyone.

They are hoping to play the same game again, allowing the SDNY to set its own rules. Berman was appointed by judicial fiat, not Senate confirmation.

Dismantling the cover of the SDNY is key to uncovering, officially, what’s really going on in the U.S.’s Black Revolution as well as everything else and that’s why they are circling the wagons here.

The same way that the European Court of Justice is covering up for the obvious money laundering going on through NGO’s in Europe.

For Hungary, the fight that Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been at the forefront of for years is an existential one. Orban must stop any further destabilization of Eastern Europe on behalf of the European Union.

The infiltration into the younger generations of Hungarians of neoliberalism is deep enough that staying in front of it is becoming increasingly difficult for Orban.

This is why Orban, loudly, passed the so-called Anti-NGO law which made public all sources of money to foreign organizations operating in Hungary. The purpose was to out, publicly, George Soros and the rest of The Davos Crowd who operate in Hungary. It would take away their funding the future takeover of the country, either through the ballot box or color revolution if the former doesn’t doesn’t work.

With Orban being one of the few sovereigntists in power in Europe with a clear majority in his parliament he’s under constant attack from the EU. But, at the same time, Hungary is too small to stand on its own.

It can neither alienate the West completely, as represented by the EU, nor fully turn East and look to Russia to protect it. This is why Orban, like Trump, talks a big game, makes some moves to declare Hungary sovereign but ultimately yields to the jackals in Brussels when they push back because he cannot afford to exist outside of that apparatus lest the country be completely destroyed.

So he fights skirmishes which play well at home, shoring up his popular support while making deft economic and infrastructure moves which just skirt the wrath of the European Union.

I don’t expect Orban to fight the EU over the ECJ striking down the Anti-Soros law. But he will force open some transparency, gaining a real win but nothing on par with what Vladimir Putin achieved in Russia.

For now, Soros’ Open Society Foundation and Central European University are gone from Hungary but you can see the intensity with which this war against independence from The Davos Crowd is fought.

Even lowly Hungary, a country of no great importance and just 10 million people, must be crushed under the boot heel of these pigs who are, obviously, more equal than the rest of us, just like their new shocktroops in the Black Revolution here in the U.S.

At some point Orban, like Trump, will have to make a major move which changes the direction of his country permanently, but this Anti-NGO law is not the hill to fight that battle on.

It is these fights that happen away from the front lines in places like Atlanta and Seattle, that highlight just how big the stakes are and how deep the problems are.

What’s also clear is that Trump just confirmed for us that he understands these stakes and he’s willing to take on the biggest racketeering operation in the world today, the people protected by the SDNY, as he stares at an unbridled assault on both his presidency and the future of the Western world.

Reprinted with permission from Gold Goats ‘n Guns.

