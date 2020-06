MILWAUKEE, WI—Protests and the tearing down of statues continued yet another night, with a crowd heard shouting, “Down with, uh, white supremacy, or whatever!” as they tore down a statue of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli from the TV show Happy Days.

