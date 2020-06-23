Cancelling America

The presstitutes’ story is that George Floyd died from asphyxiation — “I can’t breathe” — from a police officer’s knee on his neck. This story is not supported by the autopsy and toxicology reports.

The autopsy report says Floyd died of a heart attack and that no life-threatening injuries were inflicted by police restraint. The medical examiner found no physical evidence to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” The toxicology report says that the concentration of Fentanyl in Floyd’s blood was more than three times the fatal dose. Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid. Reports that the coroner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide are incorrect. The word “homicide” does not appear in the report.

As for Floyd’s neck, the autopsy report states there are “no areas of contusion or hemorrhage . . . The cervical spinal column is palpably stable and free of hemorrhage.”

Excited Delirium Syndrome (EXD) typically results from fatal drug overdose. The condition results in breathing problems and cardiopulmonary arrest. These were the symptoms that Floyd showed.

John-Paul Leonard provides an analysis here.

Did you hear about this in the news? No, of course not. And neither did billionaire Chick-Fil-A owner Dan Cathy. Cathy assumed responsibility for white racism by humbling himself on his knee and polishing the shoes of a black rapper.

Whether this was a well-scripted public relations move to save Chick-Fil-A fast food restaurants from being burned down or a genuine act of self-deprecation by an uninformed Christian is beside the point. What Cathy, celebrities, and public authorities have done by assuming white responsibility for the rioting and looting is to hand blacks carte blanche. Violence and theft are now justified responses to alleged white racism.

Corporations are racing to atone for white racism by removing black images from food packaging. Suddenly long established famous brand names such as Aunt Jemima’s pancake mix, Uncle Ben’s rice, the black chef on the Cream of Wheat package, and Eskimo Pie, have become signs of “systemic racism.”

It seems to me that the real racism is removing pictures of black people from packaging. Does this mean we can only have images of white people on packaging? Wouldn’t that be racist? How can we reconcile the woke idea that images of blacks are racist with the long-time push to have more black models and more black actors on TV? Would it be racist to have an image of an Asian on a package? How did Eskimo, an indigenous people inhabiting cold regions and a language, become racist?

It seems so mindlessly silly. It reminds me of Stanford University students in 1971 demanding that the name of the football team, the Stanford Indians, be changed (currently the Stanford Cardinals). Stanford’s honoring the memory of Indians was given an unintended meaning of racism or mockery, whereas in fact the university wanted its team associated with the fighting prowess of native Americans.

Blacks were associated with good home cooking. Their images on food products was an effort to associate goodness with the food products. I am certain that Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben were never intended as racist images, but by removing pictures of blacks corporate PR hacks have accepted the assertion that black images are racist. The external costs of these corporate PR hacks are high. By accepting the charge that its packaging is racist, corporate public relations is enabling the rewriting of American history as a story of white racism. Everything American is racist, even packaging.

Public authorities and celebrities everywhere are taking a knee and apologizing for George Floyd’s death as if they are responsible for him overdosing on narcotics. These apologies reinforce the idea that whites are the reason all blacks aren’t multi-millionaires. Guilt by association is also rampant. The stepmother of the Atlanta policeman, who shot the intoxicated black man who grabbed a taser from the police and aimed it at police, was fired from her job as human resources director at Equity Prime Mortgage as proof that EPM supports “communities of color.”

The country music group, Lady Antebellum, has announced a name change to Lady A. The definition of antebellum is “existing before a war,” but the music group thinks the word has racist connotations like the movie, Gone With The Wind.

All of this can only end by making the United States a country without a history. America is being cancelled. According to the New York Times, the US is a country based on white racism. Therefore, American history is entirely racist and more disturbing than Aunt Jemima or a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Indeed, Western culture, being offensive, is itself being cancelled. How can our cancellation be reconciled with the neoconservative claim that Americans are an exceptional and indispensable people entitled to hegemony over the world?

White liberals have taught black and white Americans that slavery is what whites do to blacks. This is a lie. Slavery has nothing to do with race. Black slavery originated in Africa in the slave wars of the black king of Dahomey. Robert Davis, professor of history at Ohio State University, concludes from his research that from 1500 to 1650 more white Christian slaves were taken to Barbary than black African slaves to the Americas.

This fact-based information is kept under wraps. Consequently, neither black nor white Americans have a clue that whites were enslaved by people of color. This allows blacks to claim to be the only victims of slavery, just as Jews claim special privileges as the only people to experience holocaust while they inflict holocaust on Palestinians.

The evidence is clear. George Floyd was not killed by racist police. But try getting that fact acknowledged. The agenda is to cancel America, and facts are not permitted to get in the way.

Originally published on Paulcraigroberts.org.

