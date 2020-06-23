WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump has announced that attendance at his next rally will be mandatory, with everyone in the country being required to attend.
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump has announced that attendance at his next rally will be mandatory, with everyone in the country being required to attend.
