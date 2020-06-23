U.S.—With more and more statues across the country being pulled down, pigeons are being forced to redirect their payloads to different targets.
The post With Statues Gone, Pigeons Forced To Poop On Rioters appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
U.S.—With more and more statues across the country being pulled down, pigeons are being forced to redirect their payloads to different targets.
The post With Statues Gone, Pigeons Forced To Poop On Rioters appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.