Bible College To Provide Complimentary Wives To Unmarried Pastoral Graduates

CHICAGO, IL—For students at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, the end of the spring semester means a mad dash for unmarried pastoral seniors to find a wife before graduation. While not technically a prerequisite for ministry, the school has an unwritten expectation that pastors will find a wife who will support them in ministry, and when possible write their sermons for them. However, with social distancing guidelines, students have been learning online and single pastoral majors have been unable to fulfill the “ring by spring” expectation.

