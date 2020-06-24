Police in Vienna, Austria, fined a man €500 (about $564) for releasing "a massive intestinal wind in the immediate vicinity of the officers." Police say the man "had already behaved in a provocative and uncooperative manner" when they approached him as he sat on a park bench and tried to talk to him.
