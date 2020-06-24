Robby Soave on the New York Times / Slate Star Codex Controversy

I thought the piece ("The New York Times's Inconsistent Standards Drove Slate Star Codex To Self-Cancel") was thoughtful and sober, and I suspect correct, so I thought I'd pass along a link.

Note that there isn't anything tortious or otherwise illegal about the New York Times' plan to identify Slate Star Codex's author. There's no general law against "doxxing," which is good because there's no really clear definition of "doxxing" (at least outside the narrowest ones, which focus on publishing highly private and almost always irrelevant information, such as social security numbers or bank account numbers). But it is good to think about when identifying a pseudonymous author is the right call.

