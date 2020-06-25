Mastercard Changes Name To Equalitycard

PURCHASE, NY—Popular multinational financial services company, Mastercard Incorporated, which is known for its extensive line of credit, debit, and prepaid cards to process payments between card-issuing banks and merchants, has released a statement that they will now be known as Equalitycard. This shift in branding follows other companies who have made major branding changes due to their negligence in propagating racial stereotypes in America like Aunt Jemima syrup, Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice, and Land O’Lakes Butter.  

The post Mastercard Changes Name To Equalitycard appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

