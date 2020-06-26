The Long-Planned Second Wave of This Coronavirus Is Now Going Into High Gear

“The ideas of the ruling class are in every epoch the ruling ideas, i.e. the class which is the ruling material force of society, is at the same time its ruling intellectual force. The class which has the means of material production at its disposal, has control at the same time over the means of mental production, so that thereby, generally speaking, the ideas of those who lack the means of mental production are subject to it. The ruling ideas are nothing more than the ideal expression of the dominant material relationships, the dominant material relationships grasped as ideas.”



Marx, German Ideology (1845)

The essence of propaganda is always aimed at those that “lack the means of mental production,” in other words, the masses. Propaganda that is evident today concerning this plotted virus scare has not only consumed the pathetic masses, but has consumed the nation as a whole. Propaganda is most always very biased or misleading information meant only to sway particular political opinions, and in doing so, create a particular outcome. In the case of the fraudulent Covid scare, the outcome sought is total and undeniable control of all the people. Sadly, this agenda is being fulfilled at a record pace.

The second wave of virus promised early on by the elites, including the evil Bill Gates, is well underway. This is happening now in my opinion because the stopgap measure of orchestrating riots, looting, arson, and civil unrest has not been able to prolong the panic as planned, so a new virus outbreak plot had to be pushed quickly in order to quell any dissent by the people. As expected, it is already taking hold of the masses, and they seem to be accepting this new lie without much resistance. In fact, some governors are already re-closing their states, and mandating more isolation, more masks, and more distancing. Some bars and other businesses are once again being shut down. How long will it be until this becomes another full-blown pandemic lockdown? Will the people buy this hoax again, and ride it into the next flu season late this fall, when the common flu can be used to scaremonger the public?

A major part of the government propaganda arm is the mainstream media, and headlines are already claiming disaster and predicting dire consequences for all. From Drudge alone, there are claims that virus cases hit all time highs; this just after the flu season is over. If this can be sold, there is no hope. Also, “New peak in Florida,” “Re-locks in Texas,” “Houston facing ‘apocalyptic’ July 4,” “How Arizona lost control of epidemic,” “Newsom warns of another shutdown,” and “One hundred days of solitude.” These are but a few of the fear mongering headlines coming from the mainstream news outlets.

These lies will be dependent on continued and new testing, as these tests are phony, and will show false positive results most all the time. The evil Fauci said today that the coronavirus contact tracing is not going well, so the U.S. still needs more testing. Since no virus is consuming the population, all the hype will be contingent on obtaining many tests in order to falsely claim that this country is being consumed by a non-existent disease. This will drive the illusion that case numbers are at highs. The more testing that is forthcoming, the worse the results that will be continually propagated. With any extended isolation, business and job losses, mask wearing, and lockdowns, more health problems, stress, suicide, and immune system malfunctions will become evident, and all the consequences of this purposeful harm will be used to spread more fear among the masses. In addition, the continued killing of the elderly will also help the state to claim that this fake virus has reared its ugly head again.

This does not mean that the organized rioting will stop; it just means that the public’s fear of the virus will outweigh its concern for the staged criminal activity that has been set loose on this country. I believe that the state needs all the distraction possible in order to advance its control agendas to the next level. At some point when the fear of virus reaches a pinnacle, the poisonous Covid vaccination will magically be ready to administer to all. As it looks today, most will run to get in line for their shot of toxins developed, sold, and administered by the very criminals that want to control them all. This far exceeds irony.

While all this is going on, most Americans have forgotten about the wars of aggression being prosecuted by the U.S. and its murderous military. They have forgotten that the economic debacle we are facing will not correct itself for many years to come. They have forgotten that this next election, regardless of the outcome, will bring mass chaos and possible total civil war. If Trump wins, the nation will burn. If Biden or some other Democrat cretin wins, socialism and slavery will become normal. They have forgotten that food shortages and much higher prices are imminent, and that tracking, tracing, monitoring, and surveilling the movements of everyone are now in place. They have forgotten that travel and most pleasurable aspects of life have been curtailed or eliminated. They have forgotten what it means to be free.

All eyes are concentrated on a fraudulent virus pandemic, and that is exactly what the ruling elite that now control all thought and non-action of the herd desire. Tunnel vision and concentration on state-manufactured monsters does not allow for critical thought, nor does it allow for any sane decision-making by the general populace.

Once the second phase of this virus scam is in place, phase three, four, and five will be that much easier to achieve. When will the people of this country wake up to the reality that they are simply pawns in a game of power and control by the few? When will they realize that there is little time left to gain any sort of freedom? When will they understand that they are being played, and are now nothing more than puppets on a string? Or will they never understand any of these things, and just continue to be the ignorant masses that their masters think them to be?

“To whom should propaganda be addressed? To the scientifically trained intelligentsia or the less educated masses? It must be addressed always and exclusively to the masses.”

~ Adolf Hitler (1998). “Mein Kampf”, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Mein Kampf originally published July 18, 1925)

