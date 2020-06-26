This Week in Policing Reform: Utah Outlaws Kneeling on Suspects’ Necks, Memphis P.D. Ends No-Knock Raids

Last night the Democrat-led House

passed

the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act by a largely party-line vote. The bill would end qualified immunity—a legal doctrine that

shields cops from liability

in civil rights lawsuits—establish a national registry for police misconduct, ban police chokeholds and no-knock raids in some circumstances, and limit the transfer of military equipment to state and local police departments. It would also require federal law enforcement officers to wear body cameras and to have dashboard cameras installed in their vehicles. However, Republicans and the White House say ending qualified immunity is a deal-breaker.