6/26/2003: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Lawrence v. Texas.
6/26/2013: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in U.S. v. Windsor.
6/26/2015: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges.
