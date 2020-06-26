Twitter Wins Lawsuit Over “Devin Nunes’ Cow” Twitter Feed

Nunes argued (in the court's words) that "Twitter has a bias towards a point of view and that bias is so extreme that it governs its decisions regarding content that is allowed on its internet platform," so that Twitter should lose its 47 U.S.C. § 230 immunity, and thus become liable for user-posted content.

No, said Judge John Marshall Wednesday in Nunes v. Twitter (Va. Cir. Ct.) (correctly, I think); § 230 regardless of whether an Internet platform engages in viewpoint discrimination.

