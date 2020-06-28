Episode 1041 Scott Adams: Let’s Talk About All the Fake News Today

Content:

  • NYT FAKE news on Russian bounty for American troops
  • “Vichy-Republican enablers” death threat
  • Ivy league schools named after slavers
  • Elderly protester yells “white power”

