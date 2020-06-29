Reason TV Video on the Case for Letting Hong Kong Refugees Migrate to the United States

Reason TV has posted a video in which I and others make the case for allowing Hong Kongers to immigrate to the United States, in the wake of a recent Chinese law that gravely threatens the relative freedom that has prevailed in Hong Kong until recently. In the video, I also argue for extending the same right to other victims of Chinese government oppression. Taking this step is both the right thing to do in itself, and also likely to provide important economic and geopolitical advantages to the US in its struggle with China. I make both points in greater detail here. The British government's offer to create a path to citizenship for up to 3 million Hong Kongers is an important step in the right direction, but does not protect all Hong Kongers threatened with oppression, and also does little for the victims of Chinese repression on the mainland, many of whom are suffering far more serious human rights violations.

I discuss expanding protection for refugees from oppressive regimes, more generally, in Chapter 8 of my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom.