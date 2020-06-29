Supreme Court Rules That States Cannot Place Undue Burden On Abortion Providers’ Right To Make Tons Of Money Off Killing Babies

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The United States Supreme Court announced their decision Monday to strike down laws requiring Louisiana abortion clinics to have better access to hospitals in case of medical emergencies. The Court expressed concern that the laws could limit abortion providers' access to massive profits.
