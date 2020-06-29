Ventriloquist Takes Act To Next Level Thanks To COVID Mask

BOCA RATON, FL—Ventriloquist Reggie Glowman and his sidekick dummy Dingo have been struggling to book performances for the last 20 years. Glowman would have described himself as an average ventriloquist, but recently, his talents have skyrocketed. As venues begin to reopen, but require masks, the 46-year-old performer discovered he can sing and say any letter or word sound he wants without the audience seeing his lips move.

