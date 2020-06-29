When Can You Threaten Deadly Force as a Defensive Tactic?

This question is in the news because of the St. Louis controversy (see, e.g., here and here); but I thought I'd discuss it more broadly, because the answer is surprisingly unsettled.

[1.] To begin with, recall that, as a general matter, you can lawfully use deadly force to prevent death, serious bodily injury, kidnapping, or rape, if you reasonably fear such harm. In about half the states, you can use it to prevent robbery (forcible theft from your person). And in some states, you can use it to prevent arson (even arson that doesn't threaten death or serious bodily injury, such as arson of some outbuilding) or burglary of your home or possibly even your business or workplace.

But you generally can't use it if all you reasonably fear is mere trespass on your open land (e.g., your lawn) or minor vandalism or even a physical battery short of serious bodily injury. You can use nondeadly force to stop such lesser harms, but not deadly force. For more details, see this post, but let's rely on this (admittedly oversimplified rule) for now.

[2.] If you can lawfully use deadly force, then you can lawfully threaten deadly force, e.g., by pointing a gun at someone or saying "get out of here, or I'll shoot you." So if, for instance, you tell a trespasser that they're trespassing (or even threaten nondeadly force to tell them to stop trespassing), and they turn on you and credibly threaten to kill you (the St. Louis man's story), then you can generally use deadly force to protect against that threat.

[3.] If you can't lawfully use any force (for instance, against people who aren't trespassing but are merely peacefully protesting on a public sidewalk, even in front of your house), then you can't lawfully threaten deadly force, either.

[4.] But say that protesters are trespassing, so you're allowed to use nondeadly force to eject them: Perhaps they are on your driveway or your lawn. I don't know the Missouri law on whether residents of a gated community where the roads and sidewalks are private may use nondeadly force to eject trespassers, so let's turn to the clearer case where they are on your own property, or are threatening to damage your property in a fairly minor way (as opposed to, say, through arson or some other especially harmful action).

Can you threaten deadly force even when you can't lawfully use it? (Assume they are merely trespassing, and you don't reasonably believe them to be threatening something much worse.) On that, states disagree. The LaFave & Scott Criminal Law treatise tells us that "merely to threaten death or serious bodily harm, without any intention to carry out the threat, is not to use deadly force, so that one may be justified in pointing a gun at his attacker when he would not be justified pulling the trigger." Likewise, Black's Law Dictionary defines "nondeadly force" to include a "threat of deadly force, such as displaying a knife." (See this post on the Siwatu-Salama Ra case from Michigan.) That seems to be the majority view.

But it's not the view everywhere, and in particular not in Missouri, see State v. Kendrick (Mo. Ct. App. 2018):