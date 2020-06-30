Catholics Attacked by BLM at Prayer Event at Statue of St. Louis

On Saturday a Catholic prayer event in front of the St. Louis statue in Missouri was interrupted by Black Lives Matter protesters. Violence broke out at the event as Black Lives Matter members attacked participants of the prayer event.

The event was documented by Conor Martin who was present at the event and was attacked himself. Conor is a writer for The Libertarian Republic.

Conor’s full statement on Facebook read:

“Yesterday, while praying for peace and unity in our city and the protection of the Saint Louis statue, Black Lives Matter protesters started to harass, berate, and assault the Catholics that were peacefully praying. We did nothing in retaliation. We allowed them to spit on us, call us names, put their fingers in our faces, push us, and antagonize, but we did not retaliate. We continued to peacefully pray. One male then came over and said he would attack myself, one other Catholic man, and a Catholic woman that was there if we did not leave. We continued to pray.

At that moment someone in the crowd poured an unidentified liquid on the older man pictured below in the comments protecting his head, and was then attacked by a violent individual, also pictured below with his arm pulled back about to attack the elderly man. We got the elderly man out of there safely, and I was about to leave to retrieve my lunch as a friend of mine had just come over to tell me my food had arrived, when the mob approached him. They asked if he was with me, and when he said yes they began to berate him. They took his walking stick from him and when he didn’t react they knocked his hat off of his head, called him a skin head, and attacked him. At this point I intervened to pull the attacker off of my friend, and I was attacked by the mob and the attacker. I have a video attached below of the assault.

I will be pressing charges against the attackers. If you can identify anyone in these videos or pictures, please let me know. This can not stand. The police were called 6 times by others on the sidelines and never showed up. The righteous must defend themselves, as the it appears the government no longer is. I hope Donald J. Trump, Mike Parson, Senator Josh Hawley, Senator Roy Blunt, Sam Page, Mayor Lyda Krewson, and other public officials address this, as if not corrected things will only get worse.

Please continue to pray for peace as we go through this frightening time in our nations history.”

He released video clips of the attacks on Twitter the following Sunday, shown below.

