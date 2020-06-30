WASHINGTON, D.C.—A controversial video went viral Monday showing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump brandishing guns as a mostly peaceful group of reporters approached the White House. Trump held an AR-15 and Melania waved around a semiautomatic pistol as reporters neared the White House, presumably to ask questions.

The post Controversial Video Shows Trump And Melania Brandishing Guns As Reporters Near White House appeared first on The Babylon Bee.