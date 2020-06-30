The New Party Overalls

The current push to impose mandatory Face Diapering will likely decide the future of this country. Of the freedom to dissent in this country.

That may sound a bit much, but consider. If they can impose Universal Face Diapering, they will have succeeded in destroying the possibility of dissent – other than in your head, exactly like the people in Orwell’s 1984.

Everyone wore the same Party overalls; everyone mouthed the same slogans.

Everyone looked the same, creating a soul-crushing appearance of universal conformity with the orthodoxies of the Party.

Dissent – outside of your own head – was unthinkable. Or rather, inexpressible. This made it seem that no one else dissented. Which amounts to making it seem as though everyone agreed.

That everyone else is insane.

This wilts the will. It makes the individual question his own sanity.

How will our actual world differ from Orwell’s fictitious world when you aren’t permitted (hideous word; how did America get to that point?) to go outside without a Face Diaper occluding your individuality and visually confirming you as a member of the frightened, obedient herd?

Your face will be indistinguishable from other faces. No one will know whether you’re smiling or frowning.

Most of all, no one will know you oppose what’s been imposed, since you’ve been forced to submit to it. Since everyone has been forced to submit to it.

Universal Diapering will eliminate any visual evidence of dissent, making dissent itself seem abnormal.

Everywhere you go, the impression of consent, which implies the legitimacy (the reasonableness) of the thing itself.

That it has been imposed without consent is irrelevant.

You will know that your seemingly isolated dissent has no meaning – precisely because you aren’t allowed to express it. Precisely because you don’t see anyone else expressing it.

You will feel alone, outnumbered – because so it appears.

This will demoralize the Diaper Dissenters – those who disbelieve (just the right word, as the current plague of Sickness Psychosis is a religious mania not formed on the basis of facts but rather eschatalogical feelings) in the reasonableness of insisting everyone look and behave like a suppurating leper .

And this is why universal pretending – enforced by the state – is so crucially important from the point of view of those pushing the Diapering, They have already largely succeeded in demoralizing people for saying anything contrarian, in order to establish the impression that everyone agrees with the orthodoxies of the Party.

