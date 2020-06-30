Time To Expose the Fraud That Launched BLM

On Black Lives Matter’s website, the organization’s radical founders trace the creation of their movement “to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer, George Zimmerman.”

Had those founders paid any attention to the trial, they would have known that Zimmerman should never have been charged with murder, let alone tried. The fact that he was arrested can be attributed to a stunningly blatant fraud orchestrated by the attorney who has been prominently milking the racial divide he helped create, Benjamin Crump.

As it happens, the one person capable of exposing this fraud is George Zimmerman. All Zimmerman needs is his own Atticus Finch, an attorney brave enough to resist the howling mob and stand up for the truth.

In the way of background, Zimmerman has filed a suit in the Circuit Court of Florida’s Tenth Judicial Circuit. The evidence is overwhelming that Trayvon Martin’s support team, including Martin’s parents and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, knowingly substituted an imposter witness for the real “phone witness” in order to secure Zimmerman’s arrest for the 2012 shooting death of Martin.

Also named in the suit are the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the State of Florida; former state attorneys Bernie de la Rionda, John Guy, and Angela Corey, and HarperCollins, the publisher of Crump’s defamatory book, Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.

In a 2012 deposition, the perjured testimony of the imposter in question, Rachel Jeantel, enabled the State of Florida to arrest Zimmerman and take him to trial. Evidence strongly suggests that state attorneys knew that the witness was a fraud.

Zimmerman was inspired to launch the suit based on the dogged research done by Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert for his documentary film and book of the same name, The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America.

Attorney Larry Klayman was brave enough to file the suit, but Zimmerman has parted ways with him and is now seeking a Florida attorney with a strong knowledge of state procedures to push the suit through to its conclusion.

The defendants effectively ruined Zimmerman’s life on April 2, 2012, five weeks after the shooting. On that fateful day, de la Rionda flew to Miami from Jacksonville to depose Brittany “Diamond” Eugene, the girl who was on the phone with Trayvon up to the moment of his death.

Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, had met with the real Diamond Eugene at least once before in mid-March. Crump may have met with her as well. He certainly coached her to follow his fraudulent script of a raging Zimmerman stalking and killing the scared little boy Trayvon Martin. His phone interview with Diamond was recorded by ABC’s Matt Gutman and broadcast.

On April 2, when Fulton drove with de la Rionda to Diamond’s home, they were redirected to another address. “I knocked on the door and asked for Diamond,” Fulton said in a 2013 deposition. According to the lawsuit, “[r]ather than Defendant Eugene coming to the door, Defendant Jeantel appeared and claimed that she was ‘Diamond Eugene.'”

