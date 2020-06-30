Warning About the Danger of Masks!

Mask use can be very dangerous to your health because of:

1) Reduced blood-oxygen levels leading to reduced mental clarity, lethargy, and reduced immunities. This condition, known as “hypoxia,” can cause persons to lose focus and make bad decisions which can be dangerous to others. People are already falling asleep and fainting when doing routine tasks while wearing masks. The result could range from physical injury to self or others due to inattentiveness all the way to a social tragedy such as a rushed inaccurate verdict rendered by an oxygen-deprived masked jury that was unable to fully focus on and comprehend evidence and arguments in a case. The likelihood of viral infections increases with hypoxia because the body’s natural defenses are degraded.

2) Carbon-dioxide toxicity from reduced ability of body to expel carbon dioxide (a waste product from all cellular activity).

3) Moisture retention in lungs due to the mask’s retention of water vapor in the lungs. Moisture retention in lungs is a leading factor associated with pneumonia, bronchitis, viral and bacterial infections, asthma, and other respiratory ailments. Fluid build-up in the lungs can be very hard to treat and can result in death in serious cases of pneumonia and other ailments. If the lungs cannot take in dry air and expel humid air, then serious congestion may develop in the lungs.

4) Increased facial touching resulting in viral / bacterial spread. Persons who wear masks are five times more likely to touch their faces continually throughout the day. They continue to adjust the mask with their hands and touch their faces in the process. It is widely known that repeatedly touching the face and touching other surfaces is a major cause of viral and bacterial spread. This increased spread of infection can go from either the mask wearer to others or from others to the wearer. Even if a person wears gloves and then touches his face and other surfaces, the result is the same.

5) More effort to breathe means additional respiratory distress especially with individuals who are tired, elderly, sick, or immunity compromised. Most legitimate medical efforts aimed at reducing respiratory ailments seek to improve the individual’s ability to breathe, not block it, impede it, or make it more labored.

Surgeon General. U.S. officials, including the Surgeon General of the United States, Jerome Adams, initially urged people to not buy and wear masks in an effort to protect themselves from COVID-19. In an interview, Adams said that wearing face masks could actually increase a person’s risk of contracting the coronavirus. “You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider,” Adams said. “Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot and actually can increase the spread of coronavirus,” he added. Although he later relented to public pressure, Surgeon General Jerome initially tweeted, “Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus.”

The post Warning About the Danger of Masks! appeared first on LewRockwell.